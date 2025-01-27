Speaker Ayyanna for more working days of Assembly

Assembly (Velagapudi): Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu after unfurling the tricolour at the Assembly premises here on Sunday, expressed concern over the decrease in the working days of the Assembly which is weakening the democracy.

The Assemblies with more than one hundred members should work for at least 75 days in a year.

The Speaker announced that orientation classes would be conducted for the newly-elected 84 members of the Assembly on the rules and regulations of the proceedings of the Assembly.

People who enjoy the freedom, equality and respect through our Constitution should pass on the fruits of the development to future generations, he added.

The Speaker recalled the efforts of TDP founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in protecting the values of the Constitution.

He expressed concern over the prevailing conditions of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, inequalities, gender discrimination and terrorism in the society. These could be removed with the collective efforts.

The Speaker expressed satisfaction over the brisk pace of work for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati and Polavaram project. Planning is afoot to provide protected drinking water to every household through Jal Jivan Mission.

Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, secretary general of Assembly Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and other officials participated.