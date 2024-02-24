Special ceremony held at Orvakal Airport where Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and YSR statues unveiled

A special ceremony was held at Orvakal Airport where statues of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy were unveiled by State Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development and Training Minister Varyulu Buggana Rajendranath.





The event was attended by Nandyala MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, Zilla Parishad Chairman Errabotula Papireddy, and Market Yard Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, among others.



The installation of these statues is seen as a tribute to the legacy and contributions of these influential figures in the history of the region. The unveiling ceremony was a momentous occasion, honoring their memory and importance in the hearts of the people.

