Special drive for Aadhaar registration for kids from Jan 6

Rajamahendravaram: In East Godavari district, a special drive is being conducted to ensure Aadhaar registration for children aged 0-6 years from Monday to Friday (January 6 to 10, informed district collector P Prashanthi.

Over 17,000 children in this age group are yet to be registered for Aadhaar.

Mandal Development Officers and field-level officials have been directed to take necessary steps, and a detailed route map, including Anganwadi details has been provided for gram and ward secretariats.

Parents are required to bring the child’s birth certificate (with the child’s name), the Aadhaar card of the father, and a phone number for the enrolment process.

Ward Education and Data Processing Secretaries, along with Digital Assistants will actively participate in this registration process.

To ensure smooth operations during the camps, secretariat officials have been instructed not to assign other tasks or surveys to the staff involved. Initially, 84 teams will be deployed for the drive.

Collector urged parents to ensure that their children’s names are included in the birth certificate before applying for Aadhaar. If not already done, parents should update the birth certificate immediately.