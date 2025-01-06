Live
- Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue
- Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2025
- HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur
- West already at war with Russia
- Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer
- India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs
- Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi
- Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
- Partition is deeply rooted in my family’s history
Just In
Special drive for Aadhaar registration for kids from Jan 6
In East Godavari district, a special drive is being conducted to ensure Aadhaar registration for children aged 0-6 years from Monday to Friday (January 6 to 10, informed district collector P Prashanthi.
Rajamahendravaram: In East Godavari district, a special drive is being conducted to ensure Aadhaar registration for children aged 0-6 years from Monday to Friday (January 6 to 10, informed district collector P Prashanthi.
Over 17,000 children in this age group are yet to be registered for Aadhaar.
Mandal Development Officers and field-level officials have been directed to take necessary steps, and a detailed route map, including Anganwadi details has been provided for gram and ward secretariats.
Parents are required to bring the child’s birth certificate (with the child’s name), the Aadhaar card of the father, and a phone number for the enrolment process.
Ward Education and Data Processing Secretaries, along with Digital Assistants will actively participate in this registration process.
To ensure smooth operations during the camps, secretariat officials have been instructed not to assign other tasks or surveys to the staff involved. Initially, 84 teams will be deployed for the drive.
Collector urged parents to ensure that their children’s names are included in the birth certificate before applying for Aadhaar. If not already done, parents should update the birth certificate immediately.