Special drive on milk vendors, manufacturing units

Anantapur: Acting on the directions of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Andhra Pradesh, officials conducted a special drive targeting milk vendors and manufacturing units in Anantapur on Wednesday. The inspections were carried out by Food Safety officers along with Regional Vigilance and Enforcement teams.

At M/s Gampamala Milk Dairy, officials conducted spot tests using test strips and a lactometer, drew statutory samples for laboratory analysis, and discarded 20 litres of stale milk found stored in a freezer. A notice under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, was issued.

At M/s Chandra Milk Vendor, spot tests were conducted on cow and buffalo milk samples for adulterants including urea, sugar, salt, and maltodextrin. The buffalo milk sample tested positive for sugar and maltodextrin. A statutory sample was drawn for further analysis, and 40 litres of buffalo milk were discarded. A notice under Section 31 was served.

During inspection at M/s Narendra Milk Dairy, Ramnagar, cow milk samples tested positive for salt. A statutory sample was collected and a notice issued.

Officials also inspected M/s Gayatri Milk Dairy Pvt. Ltd., Raptadu mandal, and M/s Gowri Putra Agro Industries, Kamalanagar. Spot tests were conducted, statutory samples were drawn, and notices were issued where necessary.

All collected samples have been sent to laboratories for detailed analysis, and further action will be taken based on the results.