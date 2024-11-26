Special plan to promote tourism for jobs on anvil

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for environment and forests K Pawan Kalyan said that the state government is preparing to launch special action plan to promote tourism paving way for more employment opportunities for youth.

Addressing a meeting of officials of tourism, forest and endowments here on Monday, the minister stressed the need for coordination among all the departments to promote tourism. He said that the tourism sector has vast potential for development and the NDA government brought out new tourism policy to promote tourism.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that people should be aware of tourism spots. Stating that teachers are taking the students to neighbouring states though abundant tourism sports and heritage spots were present in the state.

He said adventure theme parks should be developed in Adoni, Dondapadu of Kurnool district and Siddvatam of Kadapa district. Citing some examples of the tourism sports, Pawan said elephant parks were present in Nandyala, Horsley hills, Koringa mangroves near Kakinada, Gudimallam temple near Tirupati and stressed the need for more publicity of tourism spots, through various media, including movies.

Pawan Kalyan said when he visited Maharashtra for election campaign, the people of the region requested him for a special train for Tirupati as more than 1,000 people would visit Tirupati daily.

He said that temple tourism should be developed, but at the same time, people should respect the customs of traditions of those particular temples and regions. He said heritage spots also should be identified for promotion of heritage tourism.

Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh, roads and buildings minister B C Janardhana Reddy and officials were present.



