Special poojas offered at Sivalayams on Ekadasi

Vizianagaram: Many Siva temples in the district were filled with huge number of devotees as Ekadasi and Monday fell on same day.

On the auspicious day of Eakadasi of Kartheeka masam, many devotees throng Siva temples and offered special poojas and Abhishekams.

The specials poojas were started early in the morning and devotees waited in queue lines to attend the rituals.

Siva temples in Parvathipuram, Gumpa, Punyagiri, Jayathi, Narayanapuram, Addapusila witnessed heavy rush and necessary arrangements were made by the managements of these temples.

Sai Baba temple complex which host Siva temple conducted Go pooja. Large number of women participated in the special rituals and fed the cows with fruits.

On the occasion, Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham was also organised at temples.