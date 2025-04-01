Special prayers heldat Eidgah grounds

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan), thousands of Muslims gathered for special prayers at the Eidgah grounds in Nehru Nagar here on Monday. The prayers were led by Royal Mosque Imam Abdul Hafeez Khan. Muslim leaders, including Royal Mosque president SA Kareem, Amanullah Baig, Kareem Khan, Abdullah Sharif, Arshad, Adil Pasha, Arifuddin, Mahboob, Moosa and Meera Sharif, participated in the prayers.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas and former MP Margani Bharat visited the Eidgah and extended their Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community, wishing Allah’s blessings upon all.

Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore stated that strict security arrangements were in place across the district, including Rajamahendravaram, to ensure peaceful celebration. He mentioned that special measures were taken to prevent any untoward incidents and traffic disruptions. Security was reinforced at mosques, prayer halls, and sensitive junctions, with additional surveillance through drones.