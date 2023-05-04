Live
Speed up enumeration of crop losses: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Asks officials to take the necessary steps to purchase the soaked paddy from farmers
- Grains stored at purchase centres, RBKs and available with farmers should be moved to godowns, he instructs
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Civil Supplies Department officials to take necessary steps to purchase the soaked paddy due to untimely rains.
During a teleconference on untimely rains and subsequent situation in the State with the District Collectors and CMO officials here on Wednesday, he said that all measures should be taken to procure soaked paddy from the farmers.
He also issued an order to immediately move the grains stored at purchase centres, RBKs and with farmers to godowns and other government buildings that are available, besides completing the enumeration process at the earliest.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that Rs one crore has already been allocated to each Collector under the transportation expenses for the movement of grain following his orders.
The Chief Minister asked the officials to take all measures to release the input subsidy.
The officials further explained to the Chief Minister that measures were being taken to educate the farmers through an agronomist in each district about the precautions to be taken in the case of rains. Steps are also being taken by the Markfed officials to immediately purchase the corn in the fields.
Officials also said that soon after the rains subside, seeds will be distributed to the farmers where the crops have been lost following the Chief Minister’s orders.