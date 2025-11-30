Spl measures to address drinking water challenges

Dhone (Nandyal district): District Collector G Raja Kumari has announced that special measures will be initiated to permanently resolve irrigation and drinking water challenges in Dhone Assembly constituency.

On Saturday, she conducted a detailed inspection of irrigation tanks and water bodies in Dhone and Panyam mandals that have recently been filled through the HNSS (Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi) main canal. Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy accompanied the Collector during the visit, which covered tanks at Abbireddypalle, Vengalampalle, PR Palli, Gudipadu, Chandrapalli, and Husenapuram. A special Jalaharathi programme was performed at Venkataapuram Tummala Cheruvu as part of the inspection.

The Collector interacted with farmers to understand the availability of irrigation water, local needs, and ongoing issues affecting cultivation. She assured them that immediate steps would be taken to address their concerns.

Raja Kumari informed that while the erstwhile district has 68 tanks, water has not reached seven of the 35 tanks located in Nandyal district through the HNSS system, prompting her direct field review.

She added that proposals would soon be submitted to the government based on a mandal-wise review with Minor Irrigation officials on tank-filling progress and water distribution.

The Collector instructed officials to expedite steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply and remove all obstacles affecting irrigation flow. Plans are being prepared to allocate special funds for clearing thick vegetation and thorny bushes around tanks and to take up beautification measures around water bodies to improve village surroundings. She said that although nearly 120 villages are located close to tanks, some areas are still experiencing drinking water shortages, and directed officials to prepare necessary financial estimates. She assured that steps would soon be taken to provide safe drinking water and improve groundwater levels through comprehensive tank filling, which will also aid borewell recharge.

During the inspection, residents of Venkataapuram–Mallempalle route appealed for construction of a bridge, citing severe inconvenience due to water overflow on the road used daily by nearly 1,500 farmers.

Responding to the appeal, Raja Kumari promised to place the proposal before the government and ensure a speedy resolution. She reiterated that the district administration is committed to the welfare of farmers and the development of water resources. Dhone RDO Narasimhulu, Tahsildars, and Minor Irrigation officials were part of the team that accompanied the Collector.