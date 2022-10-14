Spl monitoring system to resolve Spandana petitions

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): A videoconference was held from Amaravati on the issues of civil services, Spandana, construction of houses, re-survey, and TIDCO housing loans under the direction of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, in which District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector Ch Sridhar and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar participated from the Collectorate on Thursday.

On this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that they are paying special attention to provide civic services through 512 village and ward secretariats in the district. This week, 157 people have applied for a pension, 46 for house plots, 549 for white ration cards and 348 for mutation. She said that they will be examined at field level and action will be taken.

A special monitoring system has been set up to resolve Spandana complaints. Out of the 962 applications pending in the district, 251 have been resolved and photos have been uploaded. According to the Collector, bank loans have been provided to 14,651 beneficiaries in the district under the guidance of Jagananna in the implementation of welfare schemes. She said that an average of 45 services are being provided through the secretariat system and steps will be taken to increase it to at least 50 services soon.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the action plan to provide bank loans to the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses. The Municipal Commissioner informed that a meeting will be held with private bankers for granting loans to the beneficiaries of Tidco houses in the district. As part of special measures for the construction of houses, a meeting is being held with the bankers twice a month. The Collector advised the Municipal Commissioner to take steps to sanction loans through scheduled banks.