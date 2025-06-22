SPMVV inaugurates Nidhi Prayas Shala to nurture innovations

Tirupati: The SSIIE-Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) marked a milestone in its innovation journey with the inauguration of the NIDHI PRAYAS SHALA on Saturday.

The facility, established under the NIDHI PRAYAS scheme, is set to bolster early-stage innovations by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and support for budding entrepreneurs.

The NIDHI PRAYAS SHALA was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, in the presence of Dr Aanand Govindaluri, Founder and Group CEO of Govin Holdings, Singapore. Registrar Prof N Rajani and CEO of SSIIE-TBI Dr J Surya Kumar were also present.

Equipped with high-end Fab Lab infrastructure, the facility aims to nurture technology-led innovations by offering guided mentorship, prototyping resources, and funding opportunities.

The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen the startup ecosystem within the university, creating a vibrant platform for women innovators and entrepreneurs.

Following the inauguration, a seminar on ‘Legal and Financial Architecture for Startups Growth’ was held to further engage the startup community and aspiring entrepreneurs. In his keynote address, Dr Aanand Govindaluri stressed the importance of holistic entrepreneurial development, including mentorship, strategic industry collaboration, branding, intellectual property rights, and the mindset of perseverance.

The seminar also featured a session by MK Ramakrishna, Consultant in Secretarial, Legal, and M&A Compliance, who offered an in-depth look at the legal frameworks and compliance processes crucial for startups.

He elaborated on due diligence, fundraising strategies, and the legal aspects of mergers and acquisitions.

Adding a financial perspective, KMC Aanandan, Founder of A K M C Associates, highlighted that a strong financial architecture acts as the bridge between an entrepreneur’s ideas and their execution.

The event brought together innovators, students, and early-stage entrepreneurs, equipping them with essential knowledge on navigating the complex legal and financial landscape of the startup world.