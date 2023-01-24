SPMVV-WBIF takes part in IISF start-up conclave

Tirupati: Following the invitation from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, SPMVV-Women Biotech Incubation Facility (SPMVV-WBIF) took part in the start-up conclave in the India International Scientific Festival, (IISF) 2022 held from January 21-24 at MANIT, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to showcase their contributions to the society at large.

The conclave was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Science and Technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh, who emphasised the importance of promoting start–ups through support from the incubators and funding opportunities from government via various schemes through DST, DBT, MSME etc.

Dr V Kalarani, CEO and Dr Shilpa Nayuni, Scientific officer attended the programme from SPMVV and made presentations about the state-of art biotech related infrastructure, services, and outreach programmes reaching all the sectors including rural women through Waste to Wealth concept.

SPMVV-WBIF received appreciation from all the visitors of the event in which 200+ start-ups, exhibitors, business mentors, research scientists among others from India and abroad took part. The biotech products such as Point of Care diagnostic tools for early stage detection of Trichomoniasis in cattle developed by Geetha of Hyderabad in collaboration with Dr Ratnagiri Polavarapu, USA, Non-Toxic Play Dough developed by Dr Nanda Kishore Nayuni of Arran Scientific, Madanapalle and Herbal Products such as soaps, tooth powders and hair packs through 'waste to wealth' developed through rural women training programmes have been displayed which have been well received by the audience at the conclave.

In this regard, University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy former V-C Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof N Rajani appreciated the SPMVV-WBIF team for showcasing their achievements at the International platform.