SP’s stern warning against cricket betting

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police R Gangadhara Rao has warned that stern action will be taken against the organisers of cricket betting apps and participants. He said there is a possibility of luring for cricket betting in the ongoing IPL cricket season.

Speaking to media, the SP warned that suspect sheets will be opened against the persons who lure youth to participate in the betting. He suggested the youth not to fall prey to the betting and spoil their future. He said the Krishna district police are ready to take action on the betting gangs and organisations and root out the dangerous game of betting. He recalled some persons were plunged in the deep crises participating in the cricket betting and finally committed suicides due to debt trap. He said the betting organisers attract the gullible people and youth and ask them to invest more. He said the betting organisers will harass the family members and friends to repay money and the victims of the betting commit suicide due to severe harassment.

He said fake accounts are created and transactions are made with fake UPIs by the betting organisers. He said the main organisers don’t appear and they will give advertisements with the social media influencers for the betting. The SP said unauthorised money transfers and transactions is an offence and action would be taken against the persons involved in it. He said once the youth are habituated to betting, it will become an addiction and finally leads to death.