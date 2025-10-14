Spurious liquor trade flourishing under coalition govt rule, alleges Sridevi

Pattikonda, (Kurnool district): FormerMLA Kangati Sridevi launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, alleging that spurious liquor trade has been flourishing unchecked since it assumed power. She claimed that ruling leaders have been turning liquor into a major black-market enterprise at the cost of public health and safety.

On Monday morning, Sridevi, along with YSRCP workers and leaders, staged a massive protest in front of the Excise Department office in Pattikonda town.

Addressing the gathering, she accused the government of ignoring the growing menace of illegal liquor sales.

She said that, acting on a statewide call given by the YSR Congress Party, protests were organised in front of excise offices in all constituency headquarters, and representations were submitted to the concerned officials.

She urged the government to voluntarily seek a CBI investigation into the issue and called on the Excise Department to take immediate action.

The former MLA expressed serious concern over the proliferation of belt shops in villages and towns, stating that spurious liquor is being sold on every street, posing a grave threat to people’s lives.

Referring to a recent incident, she said that a man named Pedanna from Yadavalli village in Maddikera mandal died after consuming fake liquor at a TDP leader’s bar in Guntakal town, Anantapur district. She alleged that TDP leaders have converted spurious liquor manufacturing into an organized industry, distributing it widely across the State.

Highlighting the recent seizure of huge quantities of fake liquor in Mulakalacheruvu of Chittoor district and Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada, Sridevi criticised coalition leaders, including Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, for their silence on the matter. She contrasted this with the YSRCP government’s earlier stance, stating, “During our tenure under Jagan Mohan Reddy, strict action was taken against spurious liquor to safeguard public lives.” A large number of YSRCP MPPs, ZPTCs, mandal conveners, sarpanches, MPTCs, women, and party workers took part in the demonstration.