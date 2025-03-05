Sri City-based IMOP strengthens ITI Tada’s infra

Sri City: The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Tada has received a significant upgrade, with three renovated classrooms now featuring new desks and benches donated by India Metal One Steel Plate Processing (IMOP) Pvt. Ltd., Sri City.

Facilitated by the Sri City Foundation, this CSR initiative saw an investment of Rs 7.5 lakh, reinforcing IMOP’s commitment to education and skill development.

At a formal handover ceremony, Managing Director of IMOP Taizo Iwami presented the refurbished classrooms to ITI Principal Devadanam, in the presence of CSR Director, Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy, along with senior executives from IMOP and Sri City Foundation. Iwami expressed his pleasure in contributing to local educational infrastructure, emphasising its role in nurturing skilled talent for the region.

Nireesha highlighted Sri City Foundation’s ongoing mission to enhance government educational institutions, noting that such collaborations have significantly improved facilities and enrolment rates, leaving a lasting impact on education in the area. Over the past five years, IMOP has invested over Rs 1.5 crore in the region’s educational infrastructure.