Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam to be held at Alipiri

Tirupati: TTD EO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi said on Tuesday that the auspicious Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homan will begin at Sapta Pradakshina Mandiram at Alipiri from 9 am of November 23 and in this connection a trial run procession by several cultural teams from SV Vedic University grounds to Go Mandiram was held on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that following the directions of TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, a procession was taken out to highlight the significance of the Homam. Students of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham and faculty of SV Vedic University participated.

The JEO inspected the arrangements made by the engineering, health and Anna Prasadam departments.

SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy highlighted the importance of the Homam to be performed daily for two hours and also described the rituals.

The TTD has decided to issue tickets for participating in the Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam which has been planned to be organised throughout the year at the Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram in Alipiri starting from November 23 onwards.

TTD intends to issue 50 offline and 50 online tickets daily for participating in the auspicious Homam being held for the benefit of humanity as a part of its one of the chief missions of propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma. The issuing of online tickets for participation in the Homam began on November 16. The offline tickets were participation in the Homam on November 23 are being issued from November 20 to 22. Subsequently, the offline tickets will be issued on a daily basis.