Srikakulam : 2 held for damaging Gali Gopuram of temple

Srikakulam : Two persons belonging to Odisha State were held on Friday by police in connection with the damage of Gali Gopuram of ancient Kasivisweswara Swamy temple at Kommanapalli village in Hiramandal mandalam.

The accused damaged the Gali Gopuram at the temple located in secluded place and three kilometres away from the village on January 23.

SP Amith Bardhar giving out the details here on Friday, said the accused belonged to rice pulling gang of Odisha and they were involved in earlier incidents of collecting ancient coins.

Police seized total 50 ancient coins from the two accused. They committed theft of coins from different temples in Srikakulam district and also in Odisha State.

The SP lauded the efforts of Palakonda sub-divisional police officer M Sravani, Pathapatnam Circle Inspector R Ravi Prasad and Hiramandal Sub-Inspector K Madhusudhan Rao for carrying out investigation at a quick pace and arresting the offenders.