Srikakulam: A back-breaking gruelling journey on rural roads

Srikakulam: Various roads leading to different villages across the district are damaged badly due to seasonal rains.

The roads are under supervision of road and buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj (PR) departments.

Prime reasons for damaged roads are use of poor quality material, stagnation of water on roads, negligence of quality control wings within the departments and lack of proper control power on contractors who are laying roads.

There are some live examples of damage of roads in rural areas BC colony road at Tungapeta village in Ponduru mandal turned worst and residents are fearing to come out and unable to ride two wheelers on the road.

Another road leading to Nellimetta village in Amadalavalasa mandal also damaged due to rains, on the road large size holes are formed.

People are worried to go out and return to their village on vehicles even in day hours. Concerned engineering officials and both R&B and PR departments are not coming forward to repair these roads. The officials said that they are unable to construct roads due to lack of funds.