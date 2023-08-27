Live
- Emergency At Delhi School: 70 Students Hospitalized After Consuming Mid-Day Meals
- Delhi's G20 Summit: Flight Cancellations And Security Measures Unveiled
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 August, 2023
- Balakrishna blesses ‘Skanda’ team for a blockbuster
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on 27, August, 2023
- ‘Skanda’ trailer: Blender of action, dialogues, family emotions
- Boyapati and Ram speaks high about ‘Skanda’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 27 August, 2023
- Amit Shah’s public meeting today: Will BJP make inroads into Congress bastion?
Just In
Srikakulam: A back-breaking gruelling journey on rural roads
Residents afraid to venture out of the homes and are unable to ride two-wheelers on craters-ridden mud
Srikakulam: Various roads leading to different villages across the district are damaged badly due to seasonal rains.
The roads are under supervision of road and buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj (PR) departments.
Prime reasons for damaged roads are use of poor quality material, stagnation of water on roads, negligence of quality control wings within the departments and lack of proper control power on contractors who are laying roads.
There are some live examples of damage of roads in rural areas BC colony road at Tungapeta village in Ponduru mandal turned worst and residents are fearing to come out and unable to ride two wheelers on the road.
Another road leading to Nellimetta village in Amadalavalasa mandal also damaged due to rains, on the road large size holes are formed.
People are worried to go out and return to their village on vehicles even in day hours. Concerned engineering officials and both R&B and PR departments are not coming forward to repair these roads. The officials said that they are unable to construct roads due to lack of funds.