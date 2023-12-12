Srikakulam: Advocates demand repeal of Land Titling Act

Srikakulam: AP Land Titling Act, 2022 will pose a threat to the rights of people on land in future, warned advocates and demanded the government to withdraw it immediately.

Srikakulam district Bar Association members protested under the aegis of its president Dr Yenni Surya Rao demanding the repeal of the law on Monday. They reached zilla parishad meeting hall from district court in a bike rally and registered their grievance with the district revenue officer (DRO) M Ganapathi Rao at Spandana. They explained how this Act will deprive people of their rights. They strongly opposed the Act mainly on the grounds that it takes away rights and jurisdiction of civil courts where detailed and impartial procedure as per law is followed.

But this Act gave absolute powers to executive which is not proper to do justice to people, they said. District bar association general secretary P Ramu, libray secretary, M Bhavani Prasad, AP BC Advocates Association leaders and advocates A Uma Maheswara Rao, S Hari, K Annam Naidu, S Appala Naidu, Ch Laxman Rao, B Sudarsan, G Narasimha Murthy, K Pratap Chandra, P Nageswara Rao, A L Narayana, K Amminaidu, K Srinivasa Rao, T Khagendra Nadh, G Prasad, M Srinivas, S Gopala Rao, A Krishnam Raju and others attended.