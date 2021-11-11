Srikakulam: Cops leave no stone unturned to make district drugs-free

Srikakulam: SP Amith Bardhar appealed youth not to ruin their life and career by involving in smuggling, selling and consuming of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

As part of the Parivathana programme, the SP along with law and order, special enforcement bureau (SEB), dog squad, prohibition and excise, government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) police teams organised simultaneous checks in and around the Amudalavalasa railway station.

The security personnel were divided into teams and conducted checks. In the railway station, they checked luggage of the passengers and inquired them. They also conducted checks on the train compartments. Speaking on the occa sion, the SP appealed youth not to involve themselves with the banned contrabands and he warned them that it is a non-bailable offence and they can be booked under preventive detention laws. He added that if anyone is booked for this, their career will be destroyed, and their property and assets will be seized. SP said that youth are attracted to earn easy money due to their tender age and without the idea of the consequences.

SEB ASP K Srinivasa Rao, Srikakulam sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Mahendra, Amudalavalasa circle inspector P Pydayya assisted the SP in conducting simultaneous checks.