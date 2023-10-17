Srikakulam: Differences come to fore among YSRCP leaders

Srikakulam: Differences have come to fore among the YSRCP leaders in Itchapuram Assembly constituency.



In the wake of differences among the YSRCP leaders here, TDP candidate Bendalam Ashok was elected as MLA twice consecutively in 2014 and again in 2019 by defeating YSRCP candidate P Sai Raj.

But YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy continued to provide importance to Sai Raj and he is continued as Assembly constituency in-charge and his wife Vijaya was appointed as Srikakulam Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson.

YSRCP MLC Narthu Rama Rao and another party leader and Itchapuram PACS president Narthu Narendra Yadav maintain different groups in the constiutency. Itchapuram municipal chairperson Pilaka Rajya Laxmi and another senior leader D Shyam Prasad Reddy are also maintaining two different groups.

Noted doctor U Kodanda Ram, Sompeta mandal leader Nimmana Das and Kaviti mandal leader Kadiyala Prakash Yadav also lead different groups within the party. All these leaders are making relentless efforts to get party ticket for the Assembly elections in 2024.

According to sources, senior YSRCP leaders of Rayalaseema region have conducted a survey in the constituency in which they reportedly received feedback that the party Assembly constituency in-charge Sai Raj failed to organise government’s and party’s prestigious events effectively here.

In this backdrop, some YSRCP leaders here opine that the high command is likely to change the party in-charge in Itchapuram constituency.