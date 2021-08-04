Srikakulam: Government Employees welcome CM's decision on DA

Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) and APVillage, Ward Secretariats Employees Association (APVWSEA)representatives' welcomed government decision in releasing the pendingarrears under dearness allowance (DA).

In a press release here onTuesday, APGEA district general secretary Alikana Rajeswari andAPVWSEA district president Kuna Venkata Satyanarayana expressed their satisfaction over Chief Minister's decision to releasepending DA from January 2019 to June2021.

Even during the pandemic situation, the Chief Minister took a bold decision to clears the arrears and it shows his concern towards government employees, they explained. The total amount of DA will be released in three phases. Along with it the government has also decided to pay house rent allowance (HRA) and to clear the pending general provident fund.

They requested the Chief Minister to cancel the contributorypension scheme (CPS) and revive old age pension scheme (OPS).

They also appealed to provide jobsecurity to the village and ward level volunteers. In this regard, APGEA state president KR Suryanarayana discussed the issue with thegovernment at different stages, they added.