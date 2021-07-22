Srikakulam: Initially, user charges likely to be imposed in 2 wards in each town

Srikakulam: User charges to be imposed on collection of garbage from the residents in urban bodies from the first week of August. These user charges are to be imposed in at least two wards in each municipal town on pilot basis as an experiment.

For this purpose, officials of municipal wing identified two wards in each municipal town in Srikakulam district. So far wards have been identified in Itchapuram, Palasa, Amudalavalasa, Palakonda, Rajam towns and Srikakulam city in the district.

Later, the tax will be collected in all the wards of the towns. So far the garbage is being segregated into two types wet and dry but from August onwards it will be three types as wet, dry and hazardous material.

Used bottles, polythene covers, glass articles, paint boxes, sanitary wastage, cotton bandages, garbage from hospitals etc will be categorised as hazardous material. Before the disposal, garbage will be segregated into the above three types and later it will be dumped separately.

Sanitary staff have been asked to create awareness among residents on the three types of garbage. Hazardous material causes health issues while it is being disposed, to avoid it instructions have been issued to collect three types of garbage and dispose the same separately, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Ch Obulesu explained.