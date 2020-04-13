Srikakulam: Medical team yet to cover rural areas

Srikakulam: Medical teams need to concentrate on rural areas in the wake of increasing presence of coronavirus positive cases across the State. Although not even a single positive case has been reported so far in the district, monitoring on rural areas is essential to assess the real health situation. As per official version, so far they completed survey in 80 percent areas where people are suffering from fever, cough, cold and other respiratory related problems.

But most of the villages were not covered by medical teams and in these villages only village-level volunteers collected primary data. They gathered data relating to newly arrived persons and those suffering from illness. Volunteers are unable to assess the illness-level and its symptoms in villages.

People are worried over uncovered villages by medical teams in the district. Gorinta, Penubarthi villages in Ponduru mandal, Jannasai, Holdigam, Kusarada, Kurmanadhapuram, Thotapalli, Kollipadu villages in Palasa mandal,

Pudilanka, Seethapuram, Manchineellapeta, Kambalarayudipeta villages in Vajrapukotturu mandal are not yet covered by medical teams. In these villages only volunteers have collected details so far.

With the Central government's recent guidelines, patients who are suffering presently and who had suffered previously with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) need to be tested clearly to confirm Corona negative results.

In Kalivaram village in Amudalavalasa mandal Amalapurapu Rama Rao, Tammineni Urvasi and Manthena Varalaxmi have been suffering from severe fever for the last one week. These patients were tested by medical teams on Sunday after locals informed about the fevers. "We are primarily depending on village volunteers to collect information. If required, we will send medical teams," district surveillance officer (DSO) on Corona prevention, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao explained. "We will cover all villages soon," he added.