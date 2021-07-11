Srikakulam: Municipal workers to intensify their agitation

Srikakulam: Municipal workers decided to intensify their agitation against government's apathy in resolving their issues.

They staged a dharna in front of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) office in the city on Saturday under the aegis of CITU.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU district secretary P Tejeswara Rao, Municipal Workers and Employees' Federation district leaders N Balaram and A Ganesh demanded the government to solve municipal workers and employees issues like implementation of 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, opening of general provident fund (GPF) accounts etc.

They decided to organise Chalo Collectorate on July 15, Chalo Amaravati on July 22 and planned to take part in relay hunger strikes in front of all urban bodies from July 26 to August 1.

Subsequently, they would go on an indefinite hunger strike. Municipal Workers and Employees' Federation leaders N Venkata Rao, N Rambabu, P Gopi, R Satyavathi, N Ademma, K Raju, K Venugopala Rao, I Rajyalaxmi and workers and employees attended.