Srikakulam: Tax on garbage in urban areas strongly opposed

Srikakulam: Imposition of tax on people for collection and disposal of garbage in urban areas was strongly opposed by various unions and Left parties across the district on Wednesday.

The State government previously issued two GOs with numbers 197 and 198 imposing tax on people for garbage collection and its disposal in municipalities, nagara panchayats and municipal corporations across the State.

Officials of urban bodies started collection of the tax from people in various municipalities, nagara panchayats and municipal corporations. Opposing the tax, leaders of various political parties and members of various trade unions conducted a roundtable meeting in Srikakulam city. Speaking on the occasion, leaders from TDP, CPM and CPI G A Surya Narayana, B Krishna Murthy and Ch Sunderlal explained that a separate tax on garbage was like resorting to financial terrorism against innocent people. They explained that earlier tax on garbage is a part of property tax but the YSRCP government imposed additional tax which was ridiculous and people need to oppose it, they appealed.

Before implementing such taxes, the ruling party should conduct an all-party meeting to secure opinions from various quarters but the YSRCP government in the State is acting in a unilateral manner and adopting dictatorial policies, he said.

CPM, CPI and CITU leaders B Srirama Murthy, Ch Govinda Rao, D Govinda Rao, P Prabhavathi and others took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, members of Srikakulam Taxpayers Association staged a dharnain front of ward sachivalayam at 31st ward in Srikakulam on Wednesday as the municipal officials decided to collect garbage tax from this ward.

Speaking on the occasion, association members D Parvathisam, M Adinarayana Murthy, D Appa Rao and others explained that in the wake of Covid, people were losing their earning sources and imposition of new taxes irrationally at this juncture was not proper. Leaders of CPM and CPI staged agitations in Ichchapuram, Palasa and Amudalavalasa municipal towns and also Palakonda and Rajam Nagara panchayats across the district by opposing the tax.