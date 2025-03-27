Srikalahasti MLA vows swift action on land disputes in Rajiv Nagar

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy has pledged to resolve the ongoing land disputes in Rajiv Nagar area of Srikalahasti town, Tirupati district, which have become a major concern for residents. The issue has put the alliance government in a challenging position as it works to rectify alleged irregularities from the previous YSRCP, particularly cases of multiple land registrations.

During a public grievances meeting at Panchayat Raj Guest House on Wednesday, Sudheer Reddy received several applications, with a significant number related to land ownership disputes. Complaints suggest that multiple pattas were issued based on fraudulent documentation, leading to overlapping registrations.

Balancing the interests of rightful owners and eligible beneficiaries has become a complex task for the MLA. “The previous government allocated multiple pattas for the same plots, favouring its party members. This has created a major challenge for us, but we are committed to resolving the issue and ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive their due,” Sudheer Reddy told the media. As part of the solution, the government is set to allocate readily available TIDCO houses to 3,700 beneficiaries soon.