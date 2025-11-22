Srinivas appointed GSWS Additional Commissioner

Kakinada: K Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner for the Grama/Ward Sachivalayam System (GSWS). Orders to this effect were issued by P Sampath Kumar, Commissioner and Director of the State Municipal Administration Department.

Officials believe that the appointment of Srinivas, who possesses vast experience in administration, to this key post will significantly enhance the transparency and efficiency of the GSWS department’s functioning.

Upon assuming charge as Additional Commissioner, Srinivas has decided to undertake a comprehensive review of the department’s activities.

He stated that he would focus particularly on key areas such as improving service delivery, strengthening the public grievance redressal system, and bolstering administrative capacity. He further mentioned his commitment to making the department’s operations more accessible to the public and working to improve the quality of services provided.