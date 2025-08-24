Live
- Srisailam Project Sees Steady Inflow Amid Flood Conditions
The Srisailam project continues to experience a consistent inflow of water, with current figures reporting an inflow rate of 471,386 cusecs.
The Srisailam project continues to experience a consistent inflow of water, with current figures reporting an inflow rate of 471,386 cusecs. However, the outflow has exceeded this inflow, standing at 505,150 cusecs.
Water is being released through various channels: 30,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 21,775 cusecs from the right bank power station. In addition, ten spillway gates have been raised by 18 feet, enabling the release of 418,060 cusecs downstream.
The full water level for the Srisailam project is 885 feet; currently, water levels are at 881.50 feet. The project has a total storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, with current water storage recorded at 196.11 TMC.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the project continues to manage the high inflow effectively.