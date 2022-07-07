Srisailam temple earns Rs 3.69 cr from hundi collections

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 3.69 crore donations through hundi collections for 28 days from June 8 to July 5. In a press release, the authorities stated apart from cash, the devotees also donated 333.300 grams gold and 6.710 kgs silver ornaments.

In addition to cash, gold and silver, the devotees have also donated foreign currency, 2083 USA dollars, 195 UAE dirham, 5 Malaysia ringgits, 75 England pounds and 80 Australia dollars.

Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna stated that the counting of donations was conducted under strict vigilance of closed-circuit cameras.

The officials of all departments, staff and Shiva devotees participated in the hundi counting, stated the EO.