SRIT donates Rs 10 lakh to Indian Army

Anantapur: In a poignant display of gratitude and patriotism, Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute of Technology (SRIT) here has made a significant donation of Rs 10 lakh to the Indian Army. This contribution specifically honors the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces during the recently concluded ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Jonnalagadda Padmavathy, SRIT chairperson and former MLA, alongside Dr M Ranjith Reddy, Vice-Chairman, on Wednesday formally presented the cheque to senior Army officials Brigadier Nanjundeswara NV and Colonel V Suresh Goud, who received the donation on behalf of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Speaking at the handover, the chairperson articulated the institute’s profound pride in standing united with the armed forces. She emphasised the importance of integrating such acts of gratitude into the national culture. “This is not merely a donation; it is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service of our soldiers who protect our nation with unwavering dedication,” Padmavathy stated.