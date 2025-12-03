Srivari Sevaks, torch-bearers of Hindu Dharma

Tirupati: The motto behind imparting training to trainees is to prepare Srivari Sevaks in a professional way and develop their skills in religious management besides sprucing them up as torch-bearers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, said TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Addressing the first batch of trainees’ orientation programme held at Seva Sadan 2 in Tirumala on Tuesday, he called upon the participants to learn all the training modules designed by the Planning Department of AP along with IIM Ahmedabad.

''The training includes personality development, skill management, communication skills, behaviour towards devotees, leadership qualities, besides informing about history of TTD and importance of Srivari Seva, mythological stories and many more. Many experts have been roped in to train Srivari Sevaks, he maintained.

Adding further he said, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has given instructions to enhance the quality of seva by Srivari Sevaks.

This training is aimed at taking forward Srivari Seva in a professional manner as per the directives of the Chief Minister. The trained sevaks will train the registered sevaks at their respective places before they report for Seva in Tirumala or Tirupati, he maintained.

Imbibe the essence of training classes and train up other sevaks, he added.

Scholars Dr Medasani Mohan, Dr Damodar Naidu, Dr Sinivas, chief PRO Dr T Ravi, PRO (FAC) Neelima, Seva Sadan staffs and others were also present.