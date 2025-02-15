SRM-AP athletes shine in Inter-Collegiate Sports Meet

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The students of SRM University-AP took home multiple prizes at the All India Inter-Collegiate Sports Meet held at VIT-AP University, Amaravati.

SRM AP men’s football team won a gold medal and received cash prizes. Similarly, the women’s team won first place in the badminton competition with a cash prize and a trophy.

Other players from the SRM emerged as runners-up in the badminton singles and doubles competitions. The men’s and women’s volleyball teams were runners-up in the final and were honoured with rewards.

The men’s basketball team also secured the first position with a cash prize.

Similarly, at the national-level sports meet held at Vadlamudi Vignan University, the students of SRM-AP won numerous accolades for their exceptional sports talent.

They participated in yoga, 100m race, chess, volleyball and basketball competitions and won gold and silver medals with cash rewards.

Assistant Director of Sports Dr Sushmitha Kumari, Sports Officer Sripathi and coaches Vamsi, Srinath, Sheikh Firoze and T Anil Kumar, who were the managers of the teams, mentored the young champions to glory. The winners were felicitated by Director in-charge of Sports Anup Singh Suryavanshi.