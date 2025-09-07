SRM-AP honours 10 faculty members with excellence awards

Neerukonda (Guntur): At the Teachers’ Day celebration at SRM-AP, Prof V Chandrasekhar of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad, delivered a key speech. He emphasised the profound impact educators have on their students’ lives, citing the remarkable story of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, a renowned scientist who was inspired to pursue chemistry by a dedicated teacher.

The event honored faculty members for their contributions to teaching, research, and the university’s growth. High-ranking officials from the SRM Group attended, including Prof D Narayana Rao and Prof VSRao, along with the Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar.

In his address, Prof. Satish Kumar addressed the widespread concern that AI could replace teachers. He asserted that while AI is advancing, it can never replicate the deep, transformative impact of a human educator. He used the analogy of a mother’s cooking, which a restaurant meal can never match, to highlight the irreplaceable ‘love and transformation’ teachers provide.

The ceremony also included the presentation of several awards to outstanding faculty members for their excellence in teaching and research, including the University Outstanding Faculty Awards 2025 and the Prof VS Rao Foundation – Prof HP Tiwari Best Faculty Award 2025 to Dr Anirban Ghosh. Long-serving faculty members and popular teachers were also recognized, underscoring the university’s commitment to academic excellence.