SRM-AP signs MoU with Sibar Institute

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : SRM-AP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences aiming at advancing the field of biomedical engineering and biomedical sciences and leverage SRM AP’s technical expertise alongside the medical proficiency of Sibar Institute to foster groundbreaking innovations.
The MoU was signed by Principal Dr B Venkat Ramana Reddy and Dean Dr L Krishna Prasad from Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences and Registrar Dr R Premkumar from SRM-AP.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Dean-SEAS Prof CV Tomy; Dean-Research Prof Ranjit Thapa; Head of the Department of ECE Dr KA Sunitha, Chief Medical Officer Dr Raju Dudam and from Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences Dr K Kiran Kumar, Prof and Head, Department of Oral Pathology; Dr P Cahndrashekhar, Professor- Department of Pathology and Dr D Ravinath, Professor & Head, Department of Peridontics were present.