SSC re-verification results released

Guntur: Re-verification and recountingn results of the SSC Public Examinations held in March-2025 were released on Friday. The director of government examinations Srinivasula Reddy informed that from April 24 to May 1, as many as 66,421 candidates applied for recounting, out of which 47,484 candidates’ re-verification results were released.

He said the remaining results will be released very shortly. He informed that re-verification results are available in the school login and added that school HMs may download the results and give hard copy and soft copy to the students.