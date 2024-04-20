SSC results to be released on April 22

Live
Just In
Highlights
Directorate of Government Examinations releasing the SSC Public Examinations March -2024 results on April 22, at 11 am, at a programme to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta (Gateway) in Vijayawada city.
Guntur: Directorate of Government Examinations releasing the SSC Public Examinations March -2024 results on April 22, at 11 am, at a programme to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta (Gateway) in Vijayawada city .According to the Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy,the Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar will release the SSC Public Examinations.
About 7-lakh students attended the SSC Public Examinations held in March -2024. Due to the Model Code of Conduct being enforced, Suresh Kumar is releasing the results. After releasing the results of the SSC Public Examinations, March -2024, will be hosted on the official website https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/
