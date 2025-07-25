St Ann’s College achieves 100% admissions

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology has announced that it has filled 100 per cent of its seats under the Convener Quota for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET-2025). This achievement was jointly announced in a statement by college secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao.

College Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu reiterated the accomplishment, emphasising the institution’s strong appeal to aspiring engineering students.

The principal stated that St Ann’s College is dedicated to providing high-quality engineering education to students, particularly those from rural backgrounds. The institution adheres to international standards in its educational offerings, providing nine specialisations in B Tech programmes.

The college’s Training and Placement Cell plays a crucial role in guiding students towards successful careers. Through career guidance and counselling, the cell trains students in essential professional skills such as mock interviews, group discussions, communication skills, presentation techniques, and effective career planning.

Dr C Subbarao, Director (R&D, Accreditations), RV Ramana Murthy, Manager (Administration), various heads of departments, faculty members and students also participated.