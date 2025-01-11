Live
- Joint action plan to avoid stampede incidents in future: Anam
- Cold wave continues, light rain, snow forecast in J&K
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition opens to public in Bhubaneswar
- DIG refutes claims of police resource diversion to Kuppam
- New-age agricultural careers: Opportunities in biotechnology and agri-tech
- Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jadcherla
- New AI method to pick up arthritis, lupus early in patients
- 32 injured devotees return home
- Bhubaneswar: 5 held for brutal murder
- Developing your inner strength for personal growth success
St Joseph’s college celebrates Sankranti
Sankranti celebrations were held grandly at St Joseph’s College in Duggirala on Friday under the joint auspices of St Joseph’s Dental College and Nursing College.
Correspondent and secretary G Moses, HoD Dr Prasad and Principal N Sliwa Raju organised the celebrations.
Bonfires, Haridasu Keerthanams, Gangiredla blessings and Muggulu competitions were organised at the college and prizes were distributed.
College administrator Fr Felix, Nursing College corre-spondent P Jacob, Dental College and Nursing College students participated in the programme.
