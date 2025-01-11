  • Menu
St Joseph’s college celebrates Sankranti

Eluru: Sankranti celebrations were held grandly at St Joseph’s College in Duggirala on Friday under the joint auspices of St Joseph’s Dental College and Nursing College.

Correspondent and secretary G Moses, HoD Dr Prasad and Principal N Sliwa Raju organised the celebrations.

Bonfires, Haridasu Keerthanams, Gangiredla blessings and Muggulu competitions were organised at the college and prizes were distributed.

College administrator Fr Felix, Nursing College corre-spondent P Jacob, Dental College and Nursing College students participated in the programme.

