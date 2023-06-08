Stage Set For Pawan’s Poll Yatra

Vijayawada: The stage is set for the Varahi Yatra by Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan for the first time after entering politics would be launching his campaign trail by performing Homam on June 13 at party office in Vijayawada.

He would kick start his yatra from June 14. According to party sources, he would first visit Annavaram and after offering prayers in Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple will start his yatra. He would be addressing the first election meeting at Kathipudi in East Godavari district.

The Varahi Yatra in the first phase will cover East and West Godavari districts. Party sources said this yatra will be both launching of poll campaign, an opportunity for Pawan to interact with people of various communities and understand their problems, strengthen the party cadre and make them poll ready and to identify prospective candidates.