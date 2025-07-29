State govt will fulfill all promises: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has asserted that government was committed to complete all assurances given to the public during 2024 electioneering in a phased manner.

As part of ongoing ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme, the Minister has inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3 crore including opening of cement roads worth Rs 1.5 crore, panchayat office worth Rs 22.5 lakh and laid foundation stone for reconstruction of Neelakanteswara Swamy temple, etc in Turpu khambhampadu village of Chejerla mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has lauded that the one-year rule of TDP-led coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promoted good governance according to the wishes of the people.

The Minister said that the same will be continued and the State would witness tremendous development in the coming four years.

He said that following the initiative taken up by Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, a mega job mela would be organised on August 1 and 2 in Atmakur town.

He said that it was proposed to provide jobs for about 1,500 unemployed youth in various multinational companies in the two-day job mela.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana will inaugurate the job mela for which all the necessary arrangements have been made.

Ramanarayana Reddy participated in ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme at Girijana Colony in the village and asked the people if they were deriving benefit from the government welfare schemes..

Responding to the plea of the locals, the Minister sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Poleramma temple.

He also assured that a cement road would be constructed in the colony. Party leaders were present.