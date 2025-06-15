State-level yoga for differently-abled held

Anantapur: As part of the “Yogandhra” initiative, a State-level yoga prog for the differently-abled was organised at the police parade grounds in Anantapur on Saturday morning.

The event witnessed active participation from public representatives and district officials. The programme was formally inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by yoga demonstrations performed by local MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, and other dignitaries.

Several key officials participated in the event, including State SC Corporation Director Kamalamma, directors from various corporations, DRO A Malola, Assistant Director of Welfare for Differently-Abled Vinod, DMHO Dr EB Devi, RDO Keshava Naidu, district officers from various departments, AYUSH doctors Dr Ram Kumar and Dr Lalyanayak, yoga instructors, and a large number of differently-abled participants. The event highlighted the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being and showcased inclusive participation under the state’s commitment to welfare and empowerment.