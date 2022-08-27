State Official Language Commission chief meets Governor Biswabhusan

Vijayawada (NTR District): Prof Y Lakshmi Prasad, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission (APOLC), called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, on a courtesy visit. Prof Lakshmi Prasad briefed Governor Harichandan about the special powers given to the Official Language Commission to implement Telugu language strictly and promote its usage in a big way in the State.

The Governor appreciated the measures initiated by the APOLC to implement the official language Telugu in the State.Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present on the occasion.