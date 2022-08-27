  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

State Official Language Commission chief meets Governor Biswabhusan

APOLC Chairman Prof Y Lakshmi Prasad calling on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday
x

APOLC Chairman Prof Y Lakshmi Prasad calling on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Prof Y Lakshmi Prasad, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission (APOLC), called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, on a courtesy visit.

Vijayawada (NTR District): Prof Y Lakshmi Prasad, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission (APOLC), called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, on a courtesy visit. Prof Lakshmi Prasad briefed Governor Harichandan about the special powers given to the Official Language Commission to implement Telugu language strictly and promote its usage in a big way in the State.

The Governor appreciated the measures initiated by the APOLC to implement the official language Telugu in the State.Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X