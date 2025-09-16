State outpaces national average with 10.5% growth in Q1

Secretariat(Velagapudi): Andhra Pradesh has kicked off the fiscal year 2025-26 with a strong economic performance, posting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 10.5 p.c. in the first quarter. This figure is significantly higher than the national average of 8.8 p.c., according to a review presented at the 4th Collectors’ Conference.

The planning department highlighted that the state’s Gross Value Added (GVA) also saw a robust increase, reaching 10.76 percent, up from 9.4 per cent in the same period last year.

The growth was broad-based, with all key sectors showing impressive gains.

The agriculture and allied sector grew at 9.6 per cent, with a total GVA of Rs 81,496 crore. This is a sharp contrast to the national agricultural growth of 3.2 percent. A key driver was the Fisheries & Aquaculture sub-sector, which surged by 14.5 percent, while livestock grew by 6.65 percent.

The industrial sector’s GVA reached Rs 92,843 crore, growing at 11.9 percent—well above the national average of 6.8 percent. This was fuelled by a remarkable 43.5 per cent growth in mining and quarrying and a nearly 10 percent increase in manufacturing.

The services sector, the largest contributor, grew by 10.7 per cent, with a total GVA of Rs 1,57,321 crore.

In a first, the state has begun compiling Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) estimates. Andhra Pradesh has already achieved 19.2 per cent of its annual GDDP target in the first quarter alone. Several districts, including Srikakulam, Prakasam, Eluru, NTR, and Tirupati, emerged as top performers, each surpassing 20 percent of their annual targets.

This new monitoring framework is part of the state’s broader Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, which aims to achieve an ambitious GSDP target of Rs 18.65 lakh crore for the fiscal year.

To ensure sustained performance, the government has implemented a comprehensive system of key performance indicators (KPIs). A total of 512 KPIs across 28 departments are being monitored at various administrative levels.

Top-performing departments for the quarter include housing (100, A+), secondary education (97, A+), tribal welfare (97, A+).

Mid-range performers include health (83, A), revenue (82, A), and panchayat raj (81, A). However, some departments, like agriculture marketing (27, C) and BC welfare (25, C), were identified as areasneeding improvement.

At the district level, all districts scored in the B range (58–64), with West Godavari and Nandyal leading at 64. Among mandals, Anantapur Urban led the state with a score of 82 (A), while Peda Bayalu scored lower at 49 (C).

Looking ahead, the state plans to expand this KPI framework to over 600 indicators, with real-time alerts and monthly reviews by the Chief Ministerto further enhance transparency and accountability.