State urges stronger laws to combat cybercrimes

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee called for the urgent need to formulate stronger laws and establish a robust system to protect innocent citizens from falling victim to rampant cybercrimes, particularly those involving betting and loan apps. This was announced by K Raghurama Krishna Raju, chairman of the Petitions Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Raju stated that measures would be taken to ensure a discussion on this critical issue during the upcoming Assembly sessions, aiming to alert the public, the government, and the administrative machinery.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that the committee received a significant petition concerning cybercrime from Bhimavaram, which was extensively discussed in the Petitions Committee meeting on Thursday. He expressed concern over the rising number of cybercrimes through betting and loan apps, which are severely disrupting people’s lives.

Raju highlighted that the meeting thoroughly deliberated on existing laws to control these severe cybercrimes, necessary amendments, and the efforts being made by the police department. He recalled that when the Gaming Act-2020 was challenged in the High Court for banning “skill games,” the court directed the formation of a committee to determine what constitutes a skill game versus a luck game. The Supreme Court upheld this, leading the government to form a committee that delivered its decision in August 2023. Although the government filed a counter-affidavit in the High Court last August, the case has yet to come up for hearing.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised the necessity to further strengthen cyber laws through the Legislative Assembly to prevent people from falling victim to cybercrimes and, tragically, resorting to suicide. He called for an increase in the number of cyber police stations. Furthermore, Raju underscored the crucial need for public awareness campaigns about cybercrimes, utilizing film actors and prominent personalities to educate citizens.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Raghurama Krishna Raju. Attendees included Legislative Assembly Secretary General Prasannakumar Suryadevara, committee members Konathala Ramakrishna, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivasa Rao, and Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Vishwajit, among others.