State will not neglect farmers in capital, says Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that people of Visakhapatnam want the city to be developed as executive capital.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said that capital investment in one area would lead to disparities between regions of people and hence the proposal of decentralised administration was mooted by the government.

He added that the decision on capital city would be taken after thorough survey and taking public opinion into consideration. Further, Srinivasa Rao said that action would be initiated against those involved in 'insider trading' in lands in Amaravati capital construction.

The Minister pointed out that some people were involved in mudslinging and provoking the farmers in Amaravati against the development works of government.

"However, the YSRC government would ensure that justice will be meted out to the farmers and they will not be neglected at any cost," he stated.