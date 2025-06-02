States urged to promote energy efficient electrical appliances

Vijayawada: World Environment Day, celebrated globally on June 5 each year, presents a vital opportunity to promote awareness and action on pressing environmental issues. In 2025, The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under Ministry of Power calls upon all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) across India to commemorate the forthcoming World Environment Day 5 the June 2025 with a focused emphasis on energy efficiency, energy conservation, and the broader objectives of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which was launched by the Union government. In this connection Milind Deore, the Secretary BEE has addressed a letter to all SDAs of all States. He mentioned in the letter that Mission LiFE advocates for responsible consumption, climate-positive actions, and sustainable lifestyles. Proactive SDAs of States including AP SECM, Energy department of Andhra Pradesh are urged to undertake the following key initiatives: Promote the use of 5-Star Rated Energy-Efficient Appliances, especially air conditioners, refrigerators, and ceiling fans, which significantly reduce electricity consumption and costs.

Actively campaign for maintaining air conditioner settings at 24°C or higher, as part of BEE’s ongoing energy efficiency drive in commercial and residential sectors. Encourage behaviour-based energy-saving practices such as: Switching off lights and appliances when not in use Maximising the use of natural light and ventilation and shifting to LED lighting other energy-efficient alternatives. Conduct public awareness drives on choosing energy-efficient products certified by BEE’s Star Labelling Programme. BEE also recommends advocating the use of: Solar water heaters and cookers to reduce dependence on conventional fuels. CNG/electric vehicles and bicycles for short distances. As for as Andhra Pradesh was concerned apart from several places Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry cities are having vast potentiality due to considerable consumer base and population for accelerating Energy Efficiency. An Action Taken Report detailing the World Environment Day activities should be submitted to BEE within one week of the event.