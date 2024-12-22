Live
- PM Modi Visits Indian Labour Camp And Engages With Diaspora In Kuwait
- South Korea: Main opposition urges acting president to sign special counsel bills or face consequences
- Central PSUs record 47 per cent jump in net profit for 2023-24, market cap doubles
- Man In Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Alleging Harassment
- AAP Likely To Replace Shoaib Iqbal With Son Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Matia Mahal Seat
- Multi-Storey Building Collapse In Mohali Triggers Massive Rescue Operation
- Anti-Corruption Officers Assaulted By Revenue Clerks In Uttar Pradesh
- Earthquake tremors felt again in Prakasam district
- G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title
- Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In North Kashmir's Sopore
Just In
Station consultative panel aims to enhance quality rail service
- Meet lays emphasis on improving overall passenger experience at Vizag railway station
- Railway officials highlight the ongoing development projects at the station
Visakhapatnam: To address various issues related to amenities, facilities and ongoing developmental activities, the third meeting of the station consultative committee for Visakhapatnam railway station was held on Saturday.
The station consultative committee is part of an initiative to enhance the efficiency and quality of rail services. These committees provide a platform for railway users and their representatives to regularly interact with the railway administration, enabling continuous improvements to services.
Presided over by Venkatapathi Raju, station director and divisional operations manager (Coaching), the meeting saw participation of officials from various departments, including operations, commercial, civil engineering, mechanical, health, electrical, Railway Protection Force and Gati Shakthi.
Along with representatives from NGOs, political organisations, chambers of commerce, and educational institutions, the meeting was attended by corporator Kandula Nagaraju, president of Tours and Travel Association of Andhra K Vijay Mohan, among others, attended.
They discussed improvements in passenger amenities, catering services, food quality, and special train services. Also, they provided positive feedback on the existing facilities. In response, railway officials highlighted the ongoing development projects at the station and welcomed further suggestions for improvement.
The meeting laid emphasis on improving overall passenger experience at Visakhapatnam railway station.