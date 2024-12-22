Station consultative panel aims to enhance quality rail service

Visakhapatnam: To address various issues related to amenities, facilities and ongoing developmental activities, the third meeting of the station consultative committee for Visakhapatnam railway station was held on Saturday.

The station consultative committee is part of an initiative to enhance the efficiency and quality of rail services. These committees provide a platform for railway users and their representatives to regularly interact with the railway administration, enabling continuous improvements to services.

Presided over by Venkatapathi Raju, station director and divisional operations manager (Coaching), the meeting saw participation of officials from various departments, including operations, commercial, civil engineering, mechanical, health, electrical, Railway Protection Force and Gati Shakthi.

Along with representatives from NGOs, political organisations, chambers of commerce, and educational institutions, the meeting was attended by corporator Kandula Nagaraju, president of Tours and Travel Association of Andhra K Vijay Mohan, among others, attended.

They discussed improvements in passenger amenities, catering services, food quality, and special train services. Also, they provided positive feedback on the existing facilities. In response, railway officials highlighted the ongoing development projects at the station and welcomed further suggestions for improvement.

The meeting laid emphasis on improving overall passenger experience at Visakhapatnam railway station.