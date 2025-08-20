Strict measures to curb drug menace in Kurnool: Collector

Kurnool: The district administration has resolved to eliminate the menace of narcotics with coordinated action across all departments. Chairing the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting on Tuesday, District Collector P Ranjith Basha directed officials to intensify surveillance, awareness, and rehabilitation measures to curb ganja trade and drug abuse.

He stressed that universities and colleges must conduct regular awareness campaigns, workshops, and rallies to educate students about the harmful effects of narcotics.

Special instructions were given to Kurnool Medical College to sensitise students and prevent the spread of drug usage on campus.

Revenue and excise officials briefed him on the steps being taken at the division level, including formation of committees and close monitoring of inter-cropping patterns in rural areas. Rehabilitation centres, he said, should not only provide treatment but also ensure proper counselling for addicts.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil highlighted that intensified patrolling and checks are underway at vulnerable points such as bus stands, railway stations, KC Canal, flyovers, and public parks, especially during night hours. He said Eagle teams, along with local police and excise staff, are working as a task force to identify offenders and carry out inspections.

He also underscored the importance of counselling sessions for users to help them return to normal life.

On this occasion, the Collector, SP, and senior officials unveiled awareness posters aimed at spreading the anti-drug message.

The meeting was attended by ZP CEO Nasara Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Viswanath, District Transport Officer Shantakumari, RTC RM Srinivasulu, Agriculture Officer Varalakshmi, Excise Superintendent Sudheer Babu, Medical College and Health Department representatives, Cluster University Registrar, and principals of degree and junior colleges.