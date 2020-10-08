Stringent action against fake news: Andhra Pradesh Police

Vijayawada: Police have detected five recent cases of thefts and desecration of places of worship that took place in Kurnool, Guntur and West Godavari districts. Three incidents took place in Kurnool district and one each in Guntur Rural and in West Godavari.



The police noticed that some people circulated fake news on desecration of a religious place in Narasaraopet. The fake news was about alleged desecration of Saraswati idol at Krishnaveni College premises in Narsaraopet town. In a press release on Wednesday, the State police office gave the details of five cases related to places of worship detected.

The college authorities clarified that the idol was damaged two years ago when a nearby shed was being demolished in course of shifting of college campus and that the news that is being circulated in social media is completely false.

In Kurnool district, a case regarding theft in a temple was detected with the help of CCTV footage by Nandyal town police. The CCTV footage revealed that two minor girls under the guise of picking up trash committed theft from the temple's hundi.

In another case from Adoni-3 Town, Kurnool, treasure hunters entered Peer Balesaheb Darga at midnight and destroyed minarets and dug troves looking for treasure. Unable to find any treasure, they broke the hundi and committed theft. In this case, 10 accused were identified and 5 of them have been arrested.

In a third case from Kurnool, the walls of a mosque in Adoni were vandalised. Religious inscriptions from other faith were written on the walls by unknown offenders. The unknown offenders were identified through CCTV footages and arrested.

In West Godavari district, a case regarding hundi theft was detected and two juveniles involved detained.

According to the press release, after the incident at Antarvedi Temple, 33 cases were registered related to crimes in places of worship. Of the total, 27 of these cases have been detected and 3 inter-State gangs busted.

Showcasing these non-related incidents, some anti-social elements in the society have been trying to build a narrative disturbing social and communal harmony and attempting to damage the secular fabric of the State. They are also using social media platforms to further their ill intentions, the press release said.

Police department will not tolerate such activities and stern action will be taken against the wrongdoers. Police department appeals to all the citizens that they should exercise caution and check the veracity of the news before sharing it. Propagating such false news causes damage to individuals, religious sects, political setup and even the community at large, said the State police office on Wednesday.

AP Police Department is preserving the sanctity of all places of worship besides taking all possible measures to protect such places.